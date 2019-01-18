This Is How You Ex: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger & Anna Faris Practically Live Together

Days after they announced their engagement, new couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have already moved in together. People reports that Pratt and Schwarzy (that's a Spelling Bee joke for the musical theater fans in the back) have moved into a home in West L.A., where Pratt must stay within a 5-mile radius of ex-wife Anna Faris due to their custody agreement. Faris has also reportedly moved to the same part of town.
"Katherine has taken Chris to all of her favorite neighborhood places," a source told People. He apparently likes her neighborhood, and is all-too-happy to live there. This weekend, paparazzi caught Pratt helping Schwarzenegger move out of her home in Santa Monica.
Pratt and Faris, when married, lived in the Nichols Canyon area of Los Angeles. They inhabited a 4-bedroom Mediterranean-style home from 2013 to late 2017, when they officially separated. In 2018, the couple put the home back on the market — if you have $4.9 million to spare, it's all yours!
In 2017, Schwarzenegger shared a recent home renovation with People, calling her Santa Monica abode "much more mature than any of the previous places [she's] lived." Well, this new place is going to be her married home — that's even more mature than her last place!
No word yet on whether this move will affect upcoming films in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.
