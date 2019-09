This Is How You Ex: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger & Anna Faris Practically Live Together

Days after they announced their engagement, new couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have already moved in together. People reports that Pratt and Schwarzy (that's a Spelling Bee joke for the musical theater fans in the back) have moved into a home in West L.A., where Pratt must stay within a 5-mile radius of ex-wife Anna Faris due to their custody agreement. Faris has also reportedly moved to the same part of town.