Anna Faris Offered To Play A Key Role In Chris Pratt's Wedding

May all your exes be as chill as Anna Faris.
On Monday, Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt revealed that he popped the question to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the author and blogger (and, yes, daughter of Arnold) whom Pratt has been spotted out with since summer of 2018. Pratt and now ex-wife Faris split in August of 2017.
"Sweet Katherine. so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you," said Pratt on an Instagram photo of him and Schwarzenegger cuddling up. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"
While the world learned of Pratt's engagement via the 'gram, Faris got the info in a far more personal way. The Overboard actress took to her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, to explain the situation... and how she's completely cool with it.
In fact, she's more than cool with it. She's downright delighted.
"Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing,'" she said on the podcast. "And I texted him back like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister.’ I’m not very good at it."
The Mom actress also made it very clear where she stands on the next woman to marry Pratt.
"I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I’m just so happy that they found each other," she added.
While this is very sweet to see, it also should come as no surprise. Faris and Pratt are notoriously amicable exes, and even went trick-or-treating along with Schwarzenegger and Faris' beau, cinematographer Michael Barrett. (Jack, Pratt and Faris' son, was also in attendance, just FYI.)
We may have loved Pratt and Faris as the ultra-chill celebrity couple, but their ex status is a whole new kind of goals.
