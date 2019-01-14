Anna Faris Responds To News Of Chris Pratt's Sudden Engagement

Chris Pratt announced on Instagram this morning that he and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged. Pratt and Schwarzenegger began spending time together almost a year after he and ex-wife Anna Faris announced their split in 2017. Over the past few months, Faris has been publicly supportive of his new relationship, even going on a double Halloween date with her rumored BF, Michael Barrett. Now, she's taken to Instagram to make sure everyone knows just how on board she is with Pratt's engagement.
"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" Pratt posted on Instagram Monday morning. "I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"
In the comments, next to all the well-wishes from fans and a few laments that Pratt is off the market, Faris appeared with a message of support.
"I'm so happy for you both!!" she wrote. "Congratulations!"
It isn't the first time Faris has praised her ex-hubby. She's kept things nothing but positive and respectful since their split, telling People in October 2017, "We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends. There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter."
Safe to say, there's nothing fake about this continued friendship and we expect we'll see this whole crew tearing up on the dance floor together come the wedding celebration.
