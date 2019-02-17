Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome A New Family Member With The Right Fluff

Today in very important farm animal news, newly engaged couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed a new addition to the family. No, it’s not a pregnancy, although the couple reportedly would love to have lots of kids scampering around. This new baby is of the four-legged variety — an extremely cute lamb.
Pratt shared some photos of the lamb on Instagram, who was born on Valentine’s Day to one of the farm’s ewes. “The first lamb of the season arrived on Valentine’s Day. I think we’ll call him Cupid. Good job Mamma!” wrote Pratt on Instagram, along with an accompanying image of Cupid and Mamma hanging out in some hay. We couldn’t think of a more perfect name for this sweet creature if we tried.
He also posted a photo of Cupid curled up with Schwarzenegger, and joked about the lamb being the newest fashion must-have. “@katherineschwarzenegger rocks the latest trend in fierce accessories. The eggshell wool baby lamb. Super high maintenance but worth it for this fashion icon.” Cupid is already sporting a curly wool coat, which is entirely appropriate for a winter baby. Honestly, it's so adorable, it looks like a stuffed animal, and we wish we could boop this baby forever.
Meanwhile, the farm couple are taking their time with their wedding. After getting engaged in January 2019, they’re looking at a wedding date in the fall or winter, and ex-wife Anna Faris half-jokingly offered to officiate the ceremony. We’re hoping Cupid also makes an appearance walking down the aisle.
