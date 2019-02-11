At Least One Ellen Continues To Keep Chris Pratt In Check

"I do believe God’s word is clear that marriage is between a man and a woman," he wrote, later adding, "Hillsong Church welcomes ALL people but does not affirm all lifestyles. Put clearly, we do not affirm a gay lifestyle and because of this we do not knowingly have actively gay people in positions of leadership, either paid or unpaid. I recognise this one statement alone is upsetting to people on both sides of this discussion, which points to the complexity of the issue for churches all over the world."