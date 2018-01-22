Olivia Munn Debunks Chris Pratt Dating Rumors In Must-Read Texts With Anna Faris

After Olivia Munn and Chris Pratt were spotted getting dinner, the rumor mill was quick to start churning. An eyewitness described the outing as "totally romantic," but following her gig as a presenter at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Munn took to Instagram to set things straight. Long story short, they're not together, but Munn took the opportunity to make a bigger point about how gossip treats women in general.
"1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup," she wrote on her Instagram Story, referring to Anna Faris, who separated from Pratt back in August. "2. Not every woman is 'furious' at another woman for dating her ex. 3. So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong."
To prove it, Munn posted a screenshot of a text she sent Faris when the reports first started circulating earlier this month — side note: 58 unread messages? I'm stressed!
"Hey there!" the text began. "Sooo...I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth. I'm sure you already know it's not true, or maybe didn't care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it's not true. Anyway, I hope you had an amazing holiday and an even better 2018."
Of course, Faris' response was as nice and as understanding as could be.
"Hi!!!!!" she replied. "Oh my god. This town is so fucking crazy. You are so sweet to text. I love you. Having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled! Let's please catch up soon."
This pretty much squashes any suspicion that there was ever drama between the two women, and the immediate assumption that something like this would create drama is sexist in itself.
"4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think," Munn wrote in her story before ending on a more light-hearted note. "5. Chris and I would have a horrible celebrity name: Crolivia, Prunn, Chrisivia, Olipratt."
Instead, we should probably be making names for Munn and Faris' friendship. Olianna? Maris? Funn?
