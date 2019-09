Days After Hanging Out, Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Are Reportedly Divorced

Pratt and Faris were married for eight years and first announced they were splitting on August 6, 2017 with a joint statement posted to social media. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement said. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.” But, Pratt went on to tell Entertainment Weekly , that while “divorce sucks,” he and Faris are “actually probably doing better” since going their separate ways. Even better, their divorce hasn’t stopped the duo from co-parenting effectively and peacefully.