Days After Hanging Out, Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Are Reportedly Divorced

The news comes several weeks after Pratt and Faris reportedly signed documents finalizing their split and over a year after they first announced it. The former couple will share legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old son, Jack, and neither will be required to pay the other spousal support, according to E! News.
Pratt and Faris were married for eight years and first announced they were splitting on August 6, 2017 with a joint statement posted to social media. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement said. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.” But, Pratt went on to tell Entertainment Weekly, that while “divorce sucks,” he and Faris are “actually probably doing better” since going their separate ways. Even better, their divorce hasn’t stopped the duo from co-parenting effectively and peacefully.
Pratt and Faris recently reunited to take their son trick-or-treating. Joining them as they happily strolled through the streets of Los Angeles, in full costume, were their new partners, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Michael Barrett, respectively.
“It’s understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together,” Faris said to People last October, following the public’s reaction to her split. “All I can say about that is, it’s all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through. Chris and I are really great friends, and I think that we always will be.”
