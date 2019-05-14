Everything We Know About Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger's Wedding

Katherine Schwarzenegger had her bridal shower earlier this month, which means the wedding countdown is on. Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt got engaged in late 2018, and it seems like it's full speed ahead when it comes to tying the knot.
"Sweet Katherine," Pratt wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo announcing the happy news. "So happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"
For the bridal shower, Schwarzenegger and guests, including close friends like Oprah Winfrey (NBD), gathered at Maria Shriver's house to celebrate the bride-to-be, with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pratt also making an appearance, according to Entertainment Tonight.
The couple has been fairly private about both their relationship and their wedding plans, which is a clue in and of itself for what to expect at the celebration. Luckily, there are sources out there who are willing to spill the beans, plus little clues dropped by the couple, especially at their first red carpet.
Here's everything we know about Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding.
When is the wedding?
"They have a general idea when they want the wedding to happen, but don’t have the exact date yet," a source previously told People. "Katherine is having the best time planning everything. She loves it!"
But now that there's been a bridal shower, is it safe to say it's at least going down this year? Chris Pratt, I know you can hear me. Send a dinosaur my way with the answer.
Who will be at the wedding?
“Chris and Katherine’s wedding will be a very intimate affair with just their closest loved ones,” a source told People. “They don’t want it to be a circus. The focus will be their commitment to each other, and God will play a very large role on their big day. It’s been such a special time not just for them, but also for their families. Everyone is so excited.”
But Schwarzenegger's bridal shower is a good place to start. Fingers crossed Oprah once again makes an appearance, as well as of course mother Maria Shriver and father Arnold. On Pratt's side, it's likely his ex-wife Anna Faris will be in attendance, considering the two have been nothing but supportive of each other since their split.
How is the couple preparing?
At their various red carpet appearances, the couple has answered a lot of questions about wedding planning, and it's safe to say they're both invested.
“I feel like we’re all really involved in wedding planning,” Schwarzenegger told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of the new IMAX film Superpower Dogs. “I think that, you know, for me my family is very involved. I’m very involved, [Chris is] very involved … So it’s a great combination of everything and just a really exciting and fun [time].”
"I'm up to about my neck, you know? That's pretty deep. That's up to about 5-foot-something," Pratt himself told Entertainment Tonight at the Avengers: Endgame premiere. "I'm in it baby, I'm in it. It's good. It's a good time!"
