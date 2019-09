How Chris Pratt Made Sure He Didn't Blindside Anna Faris With His New Fiancée

“Well, Chris and I had a long conversation earlier on about — our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place," Faris said on celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser 's podcast, Divorce Sucks! "Do we do that sooner or later? Grudge holding is not something that Chris and I do. So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?"