Chris Pratt & Spencer Pratt Finally Admit They’re Related

Rebecca Farley
Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage.
Hollywood burly boy Chris Pratt admitted to Hollywood's greatest conspiracy Saturday night — that he and Spencer Pratt, Hollywood hummingbird dad, are related.
They're not, really, but the recently-engaged Pratt and Prattdaddy hung out Sunday night in LA just long enough to make us believe in a better truth.
In a video posted to Spencer's account, Chris noted: "So good when two cousins can just get out and enjoy life, you know what I mean?"
"It's a family outing!" quipped Spencer.
The Pratts — with Heidi Montag in tow — were attending the Bellator 214 at the Forum, an MMA tournament. Chris was there to support friend Adel Altamimi.
Finally, the Pratt truthers can rest.
Pratt family outing @prattprattpratt

