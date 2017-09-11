Spencer Pratt Has Reached Peak Hummingbird Content

"I called the local wildlife rescue, and they said you have to take out the nest because once a predator knows about the nest, it’s not safe. So I bring the baby hummingbird inside, and I give it the nectar. I wait for the rescue people to come, they take [hummingbird Alan], and after a month, the [rescue organization] asks if I want them to re-release the hummingbird in my yard. I’m like ‘Uh, duh, yes please.’ So they tell me, ‘Just so you know, he may fly away, you may never see him again.’ I was prepared for that, but he flew right where he was born. So we talk with him, take selfies with him, and we’ve become best friends."