It’s difficult to reconcile Ellie Sattler with Claire Dearing. Whenback in 2015’s Jurassic World, she’s the sleek, buttoned-up executive in charge of the now up and running Jurassic World theme park. It’s a big job, and we’re led to believe she does it well, even if we never actually see her do much of anything. Instead, her commitment to her work is telegraphed to the audience via a series of subtextual cues: she wears stilettos at all times; her red hair is straight and shiny, blown out into a severe bob; she’s not maternal, handing off her visiting nephews to her assistant to babysit. And any woman who goes to work in a cream-colored suit must have the confidence of a seasoned general charging into battle. But again, these are all assumptions, based off of stereotypes we’ve constructed around what a serious business woman looks like. Once Claire is thrown out of her comfort zone and into real, trying situations that involve running away from scary dinosaurs, she’s shown to be pretty inept, and keen to rely on Owen to save her with his strong man arms.