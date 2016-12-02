Bryce Dallas Howard Will Ditch Her Sexist Shoes For Jurassic World 2

Even the most charitable watcher of Jurassic World would have noticed a major issue with Bryce Dallas Howard's footwear. Namely: She was wearing stiletto heels while tearing ass through the jungle, hoping to avoid being eaten by dinosaurs.
Reactions to her character's shoe choice have been all over the map, with Howard herself seeming to take the entire controversy or "controversy" in relatively good fun. Here's a gif, because we have to, of all the characters in high heels.
Howard told Cosmopolitan last year that she believed her shoe choice was true to her character.
“And you know what? She's in high heels because she's a woman who has been in high heels her whole life, and she can fucking sprint in them,” Howard said. “She can. That's kind of how I perceived it. She doesn't have to be in menswear and flats in order to outrun a T. rex. That's what women can do.”
Wise words. But they'll be for naught, as Jurassic World 2 executive producer Colin Trevorrow made this cheeky acknowledgment of Howard's character's shoe choice on his Twitter today.
See you soon, @BryceDHoward pic.twitter.com/dSHIBRw8C0— Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) December 1, 2016
Look, speaking anecdotally, I've seen women achieve unbelievable speeds across New York cobblestones in heels taller than certain dog breeds. So I have zero doubt that, if Howard's character wanted to, she could perform a full floor routine in the Olympics while wearing stilettos. But as someone that values verisimilitude in my movies that are about giant dinosaurs achieving sentience and slaughtering amusement park guests, I'm happy she'll be fleeing in a pair of boots this time.
