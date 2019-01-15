Katherine Schwarzenegger Predicted Her Relationship With Chris Pratt Long Before They Dated

Like Hailey Baldwin and Ariana Grande before her, Katherine Schwarzenegger also had a hunch she and her significant other were meant to be long before the relationship manifested. On Monday, Chris Pratt announced on Instagram that he and Schwarzenegger were engaged, and it didn't take long for Access Online to discover a 2017 interview in which Schwarzenegger admitted she had a little crush on the Guardians Of The Galaxy star.
In the interview, she was asked a question many of us ponder at night: Team Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, or Chris Evans (rude to Pine stans, IMO!)?
Advertisement
Her immediate answer? Chris Evans — but then she took a moment to consider.
“Actually, Chris Pratt," she says in the clip. "Chris Pratt has been looking good lately so you never know."
View this post on Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger should get a crystal ball, because she totally predicted her romance with Chris Pratt an entire year before she met him in a never-before-seen @AccessOnline interview! @katherineschwarzenegger and @prattprattpratt your love was meant to be! Credit: Access
This is the most we've heard from the bride-to-be about her relationship. She's kept things pretty private when it comes to their relationship, but Pratt's had no problem gushing.
"Your smile lights up the room," he previously wrote in an Instagram caption for her birthday. "I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."
And, of course, there was his sweet engagement announcement.
"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" he wrote. "I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"
Sometimes things are written in the stars, and sometimes things are written in the tabloids. Luckily, Pratt and Schwarzenegger got both.
Advertisement