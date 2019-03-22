In an age where a reboot of a beloved show is just a hope, prayer, and eager streaming service away, it’s pretty inevitable that people would ask when the next generation of beloved NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation is coming.
This year, the Parks and Recreation cast reunited at PaleyFest, prompting everyone to speculate about when the world might get another glimpse at Pawnee. Speaking to the crowd at the Dolby Theater on Thursday, showrunner Mike Schur (who is also the brain behind The Good Place) revealed what it would take to get the gang back together. The answer, Schur says, is contingent on a unanimous vote.
Advertisement
“There was nothing I loved more than working on the show. I would never ever say never,” Schur said of a Parks and Rec reboot, per TVLine. "The chance to do it again, should it arise, would be incredible. But I think we’d only do it if we all felt like there was some compelling reason to do it...[Each cast member] would have a veto. If one single person says, ‘No,’ we wouldn’t do it.”
Fortunately, the Parks and Recreation cast is still very much in love with each other, which means that the reboot isn’t automatically off the table. Aziz Ansari, who portrayed wheeling-and-dealing Tom Haverford on the series, shared a (quite impressive) group selfie with Schur, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe, Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott and Retta from the PaleyFest panel.
“‘I don’t have friends. I have family.’ - Dominic Toretto,” Ansari wrote on Instagram, quoting Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious street racer.
Of course, just because the gang is down to chat about their show doesn’t mean they’re all available for a true reboot. Poehler is busy directing and starring in films like Wine Country, as well as producing as she did on Netflix’s acclaimed Russian Doll. Retta is on Good Girls, which, hopefully, will score a season 3 revival. Chris Pratt is guarding the galaxy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as planning a wedding.
So, yeah — we may get a Parks and Recreation reunion one day, but don’t hold your breath hoping for it to head to NBC next fall. Though, as Leslie Knope taught us across seven seasons...where there's a will, there is a way.
Advertisement