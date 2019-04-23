Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Made Their Red Carpet Debut, But Another Duo Stole The Spotlight
First comes love, then comes engagement, and then comes the red carpet debut. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who announced their engagement in January, have finally walked the red carpet together thanks to Monday night's Avengers: Endgame premiere. The two lovebirds, who have been dating since 2018 after Pratt's split from Anna Faris the year prior, have been getting more public in recent months ahead of their marriage.
While the two didn't stop to chat with the press about their plans for a wedding and marriage, they've told us pretty much everything we need to know thanks to social media.
"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" Pratt previously captioned his Instagram post announcing their engagement. I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"
In recent months, the two have also been candid with Entertainment Tonight, with Pratt telling the outlet he is looking forward to "lots of kids," and Schwarzenegger revealing that Pratt is "very involved" in the wedding planning.
However, they weren't the only two people dominating the red carpet. A different but equally buzz-worthy duo, Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson, were also making some GIF-worthy moments ahead of the premiere. While Larson and Thompson's characters, Carol Danvers and Valkyrie, don't know each other in the universe (yet), the two actresses have been teasing a lovable partnership on Twitter, and sealed fans' love with a kiss on Monday night.
Brie Larson kissing Tessa Thompson on the cheek. That’s it. That’s the tweet. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/ZRWmtlNSzi— Raffy Ermac (@byraffy) April 23, 2019
We'll have to wait until Friday, April 26 to see if this dream team comes to fruition in Endgame, but regardless of what happens, it's clear the two already need their own buddy movie ASAP. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger can come, too.
