The New Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer Is Making Everyone Cry

The trailer for Universal Pictures' forthcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was released yesterday, and it was, as fans expected, packed with action and banter between Chris Pratt's character Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire. What we didn't expect from the thrilling 2-minute and 26-second clip, however, was tear tracks down our cheeks, and yet, that is exactly what many of us were left with after watching. The trailer is surprisingly sad because it features several shots of dinosaurs, big and small, being injured and even killed.
The trailer opens with a flirtatious conversation between Owen and Claire that quickly switches to a serious discussion about going back to the abandoned Jurassic World to rescue the dinosaurs before the island is destroyed by a volcano. Following that bit, the rest of the video is basically just made up of clips showing violent explosions and dinosaurs running to escape them. The worst part of it begins around the 2-minute mark and shows dinosaurs running into the ocean to get away from the volcanic explosions and subsequently drowning.
After getting to know the adorable Velociraptor named Blue in the first Jurassic World movie, seeing all these dinos falling to their deaths is just overwhelmingly emotional. We know they're scary dinosaurs, but watching any animal suffer or die is sad. It might not quite be on the level of, say, Marely & Me, but it is circling seriously depressing pet movie territory.
We're not the only ones that had to wipe away a tear or two while watching the newly released trailer. Twitter users have also voiced their own emotional distress over the dino death scenes.
Why did I cry watching that new Jurassic World trailer— Jessica Reinecke (@PierogiParty) December 8, 2017
SO just watched the trailer for the new Jurassic World & I already know I’m going to cry if some dinosaurs die because of that effing volcano #WhyAmILikeThis— Jordan??♀️ (@jordychamberlin) December 8, 2017
I refuse to watch Jurassic World 2. If you can nearly make me cry bc the dinosaurs are dying on the island with just the trailer then...pass.— Steven Thomas (@Pigeonhunter85) December 8, 2017
Understandably, the upsetting nature of the film's trailer has many questioning whether or not they will be able to sit through the entire movie without becoming seriously dehydrated from crying too much. The good news is, we have some time to decide if we can handle it since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom isn't set to be released until June 2018. Perhaps we can all spend the next six months binging on super sad animal movies to build up our tolerance so we don't miss out.
