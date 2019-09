To prepare for the difficult moments between Zula and Wiktor as they navigate new countries, and battle the inner demons that threaten to keep them apart, Kulig read about Marilyn Monroe ’s marriage to Arthur Miller. The two first met on the set of the 1951 movie As Young As You Feel. It was an odd match: Hollywood’s golden star and the celebrated author didn’t seem like they had much in common. Still, their wedding in 1956 seemed to be a new beginning for Monroe, who had been previously married to baseball star Joe DiMaggio. It lasted just five years. Just like Wiktor and Zula, what started out as a fairy tale love story soured as Monroe’s insecurities and substance-abuse, and Miller’s growing contempt for his wife eventually drove them apart.