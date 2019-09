The Academy Just Added 928 Members — Its Largest & Most Impressive Move Yet

The Academy's throwing a party, and we're all invited. Okay, technically, only 928 people are invited to become official members, which is still a historically large number of people for the prestigious organization to roll out the welcome mat for. Judging by the announcement website , this is part of a larger push to diversify the members — who are responsible for determining little known things like the Oscars nominations — both by inviting more women to be involved in the voting process, as well as people of color.