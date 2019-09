The Academy Cleared President John Bailey Following Accusations Of Sexual Harassment

Despite this, however, the 2018 Oscars wasn't quite as triumphant in the face of this reckoning as many had hoped. An accused rapist and an accused abuser each took the stage to accept awards during the ceremony, and while there was a moment dedicated to the movement during the broadcast, attendees opted out of t he all-black dress code that kicked off at the Golden Globes, and the red carpet continued to not ask enough questions about #MeToo . It's hard to not see the Oscars in a different light following these new accusations against the Academy president.