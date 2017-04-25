This concerns us a little bit, though we're willing to give him a pass because of how legitimately good the Jungle Book is. When a director goes into a film thinking, "Ok, I've got to hit these visual beats," she restricts herself from allowing the story to develop its own visual language. That's how you get incoherent messes like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which seemed like J.J. Abrams was doing karaoke with the iconic visuals of the past. Of course, that's a different case, as Abrams was also "trying" to tell an "original" "story." But we hope that Favreau allows his very talented cast (and his own talents as a director) to shine without being shackled to hitting certain marks from the original film. We're sure he's capable.