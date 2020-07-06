How Good Is It? Again, there is no way I can answer this question objectively. I listened to the Hamilton soundtrack for the first time in 2016 and since the whole production is sung-through, I have known every word of this musical for years. I’m probably going to be corny and subtly drop lyrics into this post. I’ve seen it on stage twice (in Chicago and Toronto) and both times I was a blubbering mess. This musical has gotten me through some dark shit. Hercules Mulligan (played by Okieriete Onaodowan) shouting, “When you knock me down I get the fuck back up again!” in "Yorktown" (the number that also includes “Immigrants, we get the job done”) was my morning pick-me-up for weeks. Inspired by Miranda’s Alexander Hamilton, I “wrote my way out” of some hard times (I also write my way into a lot of mess, but that’s for another time) and channelling Angelica Schuyler (the inimitable Renée Elise Goldsberry) by singing “Satisfied” in the shower is my self-care. My point: HAMILTON IS VERY GOOD.