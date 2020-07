I know loving Hamilton as a Black woman who does not revere those early American politicians may be contradictory or hypocritical, but so is being a Black woman who loves hip-hop, a genre that has degraded women since its inception. Let’s normalize accepting valid critiques of things we love! And hey, if Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell can voice Black characters , George Washington can be a Black man who can hit notes that make you scrunch up your face and say, “Okay, George!” There are many moments like that in the Hamilton film. Even if you know every word or have seen it on stage multiple times, there is nothing like watching this original cast WORK, work! (said in my best Angelica voice). Since each of these cast members (especially my imaginary boo Anthony Ramos) are now legit stars, watching them on stage where it all started is like getting a peek at history in real time. It’s the Beychella of Broadway. We have Homecoming preserved to watch whenever we need it, and now we have Hamilton. Even when the world is turned upside down, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now. Okay, that wasn’t subtle at all.