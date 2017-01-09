The Good Fight May Be 2017’s Juiciest Courtroom Drama

The Good Wife may be over, but The Good Fight has yet to begin. The Good Fight is the highly anticipated spin-off of the popular CBS drama, The Good Wife. It premieres next month, on Sunday February 15. And the extended trailer is finally here, giving us a long and juicy look at the new series. Series spin-offs are hard to pull off, but from the looks of this trailer, Good Fight appears to be well on its way. This time around, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) will be at the forefront of the series, along with her new mentee, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) and a few other familiar faces (Zach Grenier, Sarah Steele, and Cush Jumbo). Tensions escalate when Diane, ready for retirement, realizes that Maia's father schemed her out of her retirement money, forcing her to return to law — with a vengeance. The series will also pick up one year after the final episode of Good Wife, with plenty of drama to last the season. Unfortunately, following the premiere, the series will air exclusively on CBS' All Access online streaming service, which you can find out more about here. But for now, check out the trailer below.
Advertisement