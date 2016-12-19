Check Out The Dramatic Trailer For The Upcoming Good Wife Spin Off

Good Wife acolytes were disappointed to see their beloved show end. But CBS won't let us stay out of that universe forever. Spin off series The Good Fight will see (part of) the gang return to legal practice.
The new series, which will be the first scripted offering from CBS All Access, follows Diane Lockhart as a financial scam forces her out of Lockhart & Lee and into a different firm. Christine Baranksi joins Rose Leslie, playing Lockhart's goddaguhter Maia, in the new series, which is set a year after the events of The Good Wife's finale. We know that Maia will be in a same-sex relationship with colleague Amy (Heléne Yorke), EW reported.
“She graduated from law school a while ago. Now it’s Maia’s turn to graduate from law school,” executive producer Robert King told the magazine.
Sounds intriguing.
The new trailer dropped today. It should have fans of the original series salivating.
The Good Fight will premiere Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.
