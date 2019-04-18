Julia Hart: “My husband and I wrote a script together, and when we were in the midst of breaking the outline and creating the character for it, we watched Beyond the Lights for the first time. I'd never seen Gugu in anything before, and her performance is extraordinary. So, we got really excited at the idea of starting to create the character around her and thankfully she wanted to do it. It was kind of a risk doing that but it paid off because I think when she read the script she felt it had been written for her, [and] what started out as something that was just about the power of women became about something far more interesting and original, which is these three women of color who have these special abilities that have been passed down in their family for generations.”