Club Chalamet: Meet The 30-Year-Old+ Super Fans Of Timothée

The benefits of older age are financial as well as emotional. "Our purchasing power is more," explains Julia, "as we don’t have to ask our parents." A higher disposable income allows fans to purchase tickets for screenings and downloads of Chalamet’s films – even if they won’t be reaping the benefits directly. It’s not uncommon for stans to boost sales in several locations to help a film’s success, and in some cases this serves a younger generation that might have less access. In the lead-up to Beautiful Boy's US release, Simone organised a contest to win a ticket she'd purchased for a Q&A with Chalamet in Boston; the winner was a 19-year-old fan who submitted a story about why she wanted to attend. "Only a mature fan with the financial ability and altruistic interests would do that," Simone says. "I felt the need to give something back to the fandom."