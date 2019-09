If you grew up in the theater world, or even adjacent to the theater world, chances are you’ve heard the quote, “No day but today.” It’s an incredibly simple, and effective, mantra. If you’re a former (or even current) theater kid, you might even have that tattooed somewhere on your body, as a reminder to live for the here and now. Those words can be attributed to Rent creator Jonathan Larson, who wrote the book, music, and lyrics for the musical back in the early 1990s, long before Fox decided to put on a live rendition of Rent. But his history with the musical that would make his name synonymous with theater is also a tragic one. The rock opera started performances off-Broadway in early 1996, and it was so popular that it quickly moved to Broadway on April 26th, 1996. Sadly, though Larson’s music and words have touched millions all over the world, he never actually got to see them up on stage.