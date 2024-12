Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa Leans On “Big Feelings” & Its Breakout Cast. The Result Is Magical

Sure, if you go into Mufasa expecting it to hit like The Lion King of our youth did, you may be disappointed. The songs don’t slap as hard (there’s no clear equivalent to “ I Just Can’t Wait To Be King ” or “ Can You Feel The Love Tonight ”) but they are catchy enough to stick in your head. And the tale of two young cubs trying to wrestle with coming into their own and into authority, looking legacy in the face along with grief and daunting expectations is powerful and pure, enough that as you’re watching this mammoth of a movie — surely ideated as a purposeful cash grab — you remember that Barry Jenkins, a formidable filmmaker, found a way to preserve the soul in the story while also having some fun. Some have called Jenkins’ Mufasa a symbol of selling out, but I saw it as a valiant effort by one of our most brilliant talents to put something wholesome and light into the world. After all the heaviness and gravity he’s given us, I think we can let him have this. A long time from now when Jenkins is looking back at his legacy, I don’t think he’s going to regret doing the whimsical kids’ movie that made a lot of people feel some big feelings.