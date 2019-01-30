Timothée Chalamet Is Getting Another A-List Dad & The Casting Is Perfect

Dune was previously adapted in 1984 by director David Lynch. Though the movie enjoys a cult status today, it was met with a lukewarm reception in the '80s. Given that Frank Hebert's novel is a beloved bestseller, it was only a matter of time before the story got a highbrow reboot. Now that Dune has Oscar Isaac, the movie is certifiable box office gold. The future may be bleak, but at least there's the promise of a good Dune adaptation.