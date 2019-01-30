Timothée Chalamet Is Getting Another A-List Dad & The Casting Is Perfect

Timothée Chalamet, beautiful boy and star of Little Women, just got a new starry dad: Oscar Isaac. According to Variety, Isaac will play Chalamet's father in a new adaptation of Dune. Chalamet will be playing lead character Paul Atreides, the centre of a wealthy and powerful family which has control over a resource-rich planet. Isaac will be playing the Atreides patriarch, Leto Atreides.
Chalamet has had some impressive movie dads before this one. In Call Me By Your Name, there was Michael Stuhlbarg, and in Beautiful Boy, he had Steve Carell. Not to mention, in Interstellar, his dad was Matthew McConaughey.
The Dune reboot was announced in late 2016, with Dennis Villeneuve, director of both Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, set to direct. In 2018, Chalamet was confirmed as the lead role. Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, and Dave Bautista have also been confirmed as cast members.
Dune was previously adapted in 1984 by director David Lynch. Though the movie enjoys a cult status today, it was met with a lukewarm reception in the '80s. Given that Frank Hebert's novel is a beloved bestseller, it was only a matter of time before the story got a highbrow reboot. Now that Dune has Oscar Isaac, the movie is certifiable box office gold. The future may be bleak, but at least there's the promise of a good Dune adaptation.
