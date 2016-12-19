Can I Pull Off This Earring?

I have, admittedly, had a long fascination with earrings despite never having worn one publicly. My most potent memory of my late grandmother, for instance, is also my first real earring memory. It is of her answering the telephone; she wore clip-ons (bless) and would very gracefully slide one off her right lobe with her left hand, as she picked up the receiver and placed it to her ear.



The movement was so practised and elegant, yet really did the job of highlighting how impractical – even annoying – it was to wear a massive bit of plastic dangling from your ear. It was an object lesson in the language of fashion: she wore earrings for a purpose that was zero per cent related to function. As an 8 year-old that was really captivating.



I soon learned about the men-with-earrings gay connection, although by then we were in the 1990s and loads of mainstream men were testing them out. Yet when you spend your playground life avoiding being tossed a “fag”, you know that purple jeans are a bad idea (oops), and you definitely don’t get an earring. You’d be asking for it.



Now, with the confidence(ish) of a 32-year-old man – definitely a fag but today incredibly proud of it – earrings are on the menu. It’s liberating, and many more gays and queers younger than me are much quicker at getting to this point.



One facet of gender and identity fluidity that certainly isn’t new, however, is how linked our self-expression is to circumstance. Yes, I now own earrings, but I don’t want to wear them all the time. And when I’m not wearing them, I’d rather the question of whether I ever have be left to mystery. (No sad little hole like André Agassi’s, please.)



For me, Coops, marketed for women but certainly also worn by men, are perfect. One, two; left ear, right ear; and at the end of the day, or even in a split second, they are gone without a trace – an incredible luxury in the world of identity politics.



This is precisely why these Coops have so intrigued me. For me, earrings are still a very powerful tool of connection (to other gays), and of subversion (of the mainstream). I still think they do more to put you in a category than take you out of one, and I’m not sure that’s such a bad thing. A truly fluid identity might also be the most traceless.

