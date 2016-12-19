Can I Pull Off This Earring?

I have, admittedly, had a long fascination with earrings despite never having worn one publicly. My most potent memory of my late grandmother, for instance, is also my first real earring memory. It is of her answering the telephone; she wore clip-ons (bless) and would very gracefully slide one off her right lobe with her left hand, as she picked up the receiver and placed it to her ear. The movement was so practiced and elegant, yet really did the job of highlighting how impractical — even annoying — it was to wear a massive bit of plastic dangling from your ear. It was an object lesson in the language of fashion: She wore earrings for a purpose that was 0% related to function. For me, as an 8-year-old, that was captivating.



I soon learned about the men-with-earrings gay connection, although by then we were in the '90s and loads of mainstream men were testing them out. Yet when you spend your playground life avoiding being called a “fag,” you know that purple jeans are a bad idea (oops), and you definitely don’t get an earring. You’d be asking for it.



Now, with the confidence(ish) of a 32-year-old man — definitely a fag, but today incredibly proud of it — earrings are on the menu. It’s liberating, and many more gays and queers younger than me are much quicker at getting to this point. The thing is: One facet of gender and identity fluidity that certainly isn’t new is how linked our self-expression is to circumstance. Yes, I now own earrings, but I don’t want to wear them all the time. And when I’m not wearing them, I’d rather the question of whether I ever have be left to mystery. (No sad little hole like André Agassi’s, please.) For me, earrings are still a very powerful tool of connection (to other gays), and of subversion (to the mainstream). I still think they do more to put you in a category than take you out of one, but I’m not sure that’s such a bad thing. Because really, a truly fluid identity might also be the most traceless.

