Meghan Markle Just Solidified The Green Dress Trend

Prince Harry followed suit, wearing a royal blue suit lined with the exact same shade of green as his wife’s dress. And it isn’t the first time this week that Harry and Meghan have dressed in sync. After touching down in England for the first time since the announcement that they would be stepping down from their royal duties, the couple wore colour-coordinated blue outfits to last Thursday night’s Endeavour Fund Awards. A few days later, their matching streak continued with tonal red dressing at the Mountbatten Festival of Music , an annual fundraiser for the Royal Marines Association. For the festival, Prince Harry donned his red military uniform while Markle wore a caped Sofiyaa gown with red Altuzarra heels.