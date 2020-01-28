Perhaps we too want to be in thrall to green at the moment – coolly submerged and transformed into something mythic, hungering after its suggestion of unapproachability (think of Gatsby’s green light across the water, or the distant call of Oz’s Emerald City). But as filmmaker and artist Derek Jarman writes in his wonderful book on color, Chroma, “We feel green has more shades than any other color, as the buds break the winter dun in the hedges. Hallucinatory summer days.” For every green dress calling to mind a mermaid, whether benign or deliciously dangerous, there’s another that suggests something entirely different: springtime visions of renewal, gardens spilling over with flowers in June, the neon glitter of disco lights, regal Medieval queens, havoc-wreaking comic book villains, Scarlett O’Hara in Gone with the Wind constructing herself a new gown from “moss-green velvet curtains.” This makes sense. Green, as with all colors, comes with a complex set of symbolic associations, ranging from fertility to envy to growth to poison to money to hope to nature.