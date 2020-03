Harry & Meghan’s Matching Red Outfits Ahead Of Their Royal Exit Have A Hidden Meaning

This year’s festival was special, as it coincided with both the 75th anniversary of World War II’s conclusion and the 80th anniversary of the British Commandos’ formation. And it makes sense that Harry wanted to return for the occasion: his military commitments have been important to him throughout his royal tenure. Harry even addressed the community directly during a January speech about his impending exit . “I was born into this life, and it is a great honor to serve my country and the Queen,” he said. “I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities, and military communities that are so important to me.”