Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are “So Happy” To Be Back In England Serving The Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the IRL version of those "Hey...how y'all doing" TikToks. Two months after the parents announced they would be stepping back as senior royals and hopping over to Canada, the pair have returned to England for the last of their duties. On March 31, they'll begin a 12-month transition away from royal life, but until then they're still making all the requisite appearances, including at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday night.
"Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you," Prince Harry said during his speech at the event, where the two appeared together publicly for the first time since January. "Being able to serve Queen and country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving."
According to CNN, the couple was greeted warmly at the event and even were witness to a proposal.
While this may mark a return to traditional royal duties, the two haven't exactly been on vacation this whole time. Not long after returning to Canada, Markle stopped by the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver.
"Look who we had tea with today!" a Facebook post with a picture of Markle and a group of women from the center read. "The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."
Still ahead, the couple is expected at an annual performance at London's Royal Albert Hall to raise money for the Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent, per CNN. Then, fingers crossed, Markle starts working on that Disney deal we've all been waiting for.
