Thank You, To All The Boys: A Bittersweet Goodbye To Lara Jean Covey

And it’s not just Hapa people who feel seen by To All The Boys. It’s also Asian Americans who don’t have a strong cultural connection to their heritage. Lara Jean’s character is specifically Asian, but her story isn’t. She drinks Yakult, but she doesn’t speak Korean; she celebrates Korean new year, but she’s not constantly in the kitchen cooking traditional Korean dishes. Her ethnicity is an important, vital part of who she is, but it’s also not the heart of her identity. And that allows her to eclipse Hollywood stereotypes. It also allows for the trilogy to explore the realities of being a second or third-generation immigrant. When Lara Jean visits Korea in Always And Forever, she’s a tourist. She even tells Peter about the disconnect she feels, being in Korea but not being able to communicate in Korean when spoken to by locals. It’s an experience countless second-generation immigrants have, and it’s been explored in films before. The difference with TATB is that this identity crisis doesn’t control the entire arc of the story. It’s just a part of Lara Jean’s life.