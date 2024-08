The Love Island USA Reunion Dropped Bombs But Still Missed The Mark

Since the final couples left the villa, fan speculations spread about the status of their relationships once they reentered the real world. From public appearances to participating in interviews, questions about where they stood with their partners flooded the Internet. Days before the reunion, Page and Beckham shared with supporters that they made things official. The same happened with JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez . The two confirmed their relationship status after she posted on Instagram holding a bouquet of red roses that read, "Do you want to be my girlfriend" across the assortment. While many were rooting for Craig and Rodriguez, one former islander publicly discredited their relationship. Coye Simmons , an original castmate (and one of Craig’s former love interests), was dumped from the island at the beginning of the competition. After he left, Simmons went to social media and shared his views on Craig and Rodriguez, claiming their relationship was "fake." "I think it's a fake relationship," Simmons said in the video . "...She would not date him outside and in the real world. Let's just be real." Simmons addressed his comment at the reunion and apologized for downplaying the genuineness of their relationship.