Ariana Madix’s Chicago Debut Had Me In Tears

On stage, Madix is all of us. She was us in high school after our boyfriend dumped us for our best friend, she was us at 20 sobbing our way through our first true heartbreak , and she’s us now, when the person we thought would be our life-long partner turned out to be a lie. And she made us all the champions of our own stories. For those two hours and 30 minutes, we all got to say to our pasts, “You mess with us, we’ll turn around and make our dreams come true.” By the end of the night, there were tears in my eyes. When I ran into a friend after the show, we couldn’t stop beaming with pride. We felt like proud soccer moms after our kid scored the winning goal — Madix has been through the ringer, worked unbelievably hard, and come out the other side better than before.