How Love Island USA Went From Horny Hookups To A Story Of Sisterhood

As the self-proclaimed "soul sisters" grew more fond of each other, viewers opened their hearts to the group, which was evident by their votes that placed each lady and their partners in the final four and then the top three. This was a significant moment for the crew, who ended their journeys together like they had started – side by side. As "PPG" stood up front as the final contestants, it was beautiful to not only witness their friendship surviving to the end of the show, but also to see two dark-skinned Black women beside loving partners. Serena Page and JaNa Craig got their men, and they got each other. We rarely get to see Black women have happy endings on TV and Love Island USA Season 6 gave us a real one. The friends’ genuine admiration and respect for one another disrupted the competitive spirit typical of reality dating shows when thousands of dollars are on the line. Although Page and Beckham emerged as victors (and we love them, Team Korena forever!), "PPG" are the real winners. Forget the money or the men, sisterhood is priceless.