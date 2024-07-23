ADVERTISEMENT
Unbothered
How Love Island USA Went From Horny Hookups To A Story Of Sisterhood

Giana Levy
Last Updated July 23, 2024, 6:43 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Peacock.
Love Island USA fans said goodbye to Season 6 of the reality dating show on Sunday. In the highly anticipated season finale, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham won the popular vote as America's favorite couple alongside a $100,000 cash prize. The lovebirds stole the hearts of audiences from the jump with their undeniable chemistry. Throughout the entire season, the pair maintained their status as one of the leading couples as they showcased the beauty, authenticity, and highs and lows of young Black love. From their steamy kisses and goofy conversations to a bombshell (Daia McGhee) almost tearing them apart, their love persevered through the six-week competition. However, the successful couple wasn't the only relationship that flourished inside the villa. Amid the never-ending drama and heartache, a sisterhood also emerged, and surprisingly, viewers were also rooting for it.
The unbreakable bond shared between OG Islanders Page, JaNa Craig, and Leah Kateb (who dubbed themselves the Powerpuff Girls or "PPG," and TikTok affectionately called The Big 3) was a highlight of the show's sixth season. Since the beginning, the trio shared a close relationship that — despite the drama of their love lives — continued to grow overtime. One instance where Page and Craig showed up in true ride-or-die form is when fellow contestant and the show’s resident villain, Rob Rausch, confronted Kateb about her role in the girls’ decision to send his partner Andrea Carmona home (this is after he left Kateb for Carmona), ultimately leaving him single and vulnerable in the villa. Immediately, Craig and Page rose from their seats to come to Kateb's defense as she struggled to respond to his hostile accusations. Another sisterhood moment of the season that resonated with fans was when Craig comforted Page as she tearfully processed the aftermath of Beckham's disrespectful behavior while in Casa Amor (he hooked up with McGhee while still coupled up with Page). 

It was beautiful to not only witness their friendship surviving to the end of the show, but also to see two dark-skinned Black women beside loving partners. Serena Page and JaNa Craig got their men, and they got each other.

While the purpose of Love Island may be for participants to find romantic connections, it was the formation of this sisterhood that captured the hearts of audiences worldwide (this was the most-watched season of Love Island USA ever, hitting over a billion minutes watched in its season finale). The several wholesome moments shared by the trio made their sisterhood an essential element of Season 6 as they endured heartbreak and wrongdoings from the male islanders. The men of the Love Island franchise are notorious for disrespecting the women and treating them as disposable objects whenever new bombshells enter the villa. And for Black women, it’s usually even worse.
Photo: Courtesy of Peacock.
Only a handful of Black women have been cast across the reality series' UK and USA installments. Those who had previously joined the show encountered similar experiences dealing with anti-Blackness, rejection, colorism, and other obstacles from their male castmates. The misogynoir, which has a history of running rampant on the show, then manifests across social platforms from fans. Reality show fan bases are known to attack Black women on dating shows by flooding social media with hateful comments and microaggressions that add to society's distorted perceptions and racist stereotypes. Yet, this season of Love Island USA showed a different collective viewing experience where audiences supported the Black women on the show and came to their defense. It was refreshing, and beautiful to see Love Island fans actually side with a woman of color (Leah Kateb is the breakout star of the season, becoming the first Islander ever to hit over 1 million followers on Instagram) and her Black best friends, Serena and JaNa. But they weren't the sidekicks, they were the stars — no matter who has more followers. It was a rare sighting for a show like this. Thankfully (regardless of the fans’ support), the unwavering sisterly bonds were enough to be a support system that also empowered all three women to hold the men of the villa accountable for their actions throughout the season.
It's no secret that reality dating shows have a reputation for showcasing the dreadful experiences Black female contestants have to endure for the sake of finding love. From the constant rejections to being friend-zoned by potential romantic partners, the outcome for Black women finding love on reality dating shows is either non-existent or comes at a struggle. There have been instances where Black women have prevailed, such as Charity Lawson from The Bachelorette or Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Tiffany Pennywell Brown from Love Is Blind, but the chances remain slim. The unfavorable circumstances shared among other Black female contestants on dating shows make it more common for them to support each other through their journeys.
While the "PPG" trio was a crowd favorite of the current season, there was something special, specially for Black viewers, in witnessing Craig and Page's sisterhood develop. The focus of romance on dating shows tends to overshadow the close friendships that form as contestants get to know each other. On the other hand, there are also instances where reality shows, such as Zeus Network's Baddies, are designed to pit women (especially Black women) against each other, and the chances of a sisterhood forming are little to non-existent. Neither scenario applied to Craig and Page. They clicked instantly and nurtured their friendship throughout the season, showing a level of vulnerability that isn't represented enough for Black women in mainstream media. 
The intimacies of Black sisterhood were placed at the forefront, including the scene where Craig and Page's friendship was tested. The dynamic pair faced an obstacle early in the season when Miguel Harichi entered the villa. As Page and Harichi separated from the group for a chat (this basically the Love Island equivalent of a coffee date), Craig infiltrated their private conversation to bring him an assortment of cooked eggs. Later on, Page pulled Craig aside to discuss how that interaction hurt her feelings. Page was upfront with her feelings and created a safe space for them to have an open dialogue about the situation. Their first conflict (as in most friendships) was a pivotal moment for the duo, as it only strengthened their relationship as they continued their journeys. After some initial tension, the conversation ended in laughter. From that point forward, no new bombshell or shady challenge had the power to sever their sisterly connection.
We rarely get to see Black women have happy endings on TV and Love Island USA Season 6 gave us a real one.

"PPG" cemented their place in Love Island history as one of the greatest love stories to result from the show. Alongside audiences resonating with the friend group, the islander's families did as well. After a heartwarming video call between Page and her loved ones, her sister, Sheri, told her to relay a message to Kateb and Craig. "We're so happy that you have so much support," Sheri said. "Leah and JaNa are everything. I'm happy to share my sister role with them because they are really stepping in and giving you the love that you need that I wish I was there to give." Moments later, Page ran to her partners in crime to share her sister's sentiments, which ended in a loving group hug. The touching embrace of “PPG” sent social media users down an emotional rollercoaster as they realized they would be saying farewell to their journeys soon.
As the self-proclaimed "soul sisters" grew more fond of each other, viewers opened their hearts to the group, which was evident by their votes that placed each lady and their partners in the final four and then the top three. This was a significant moment for the crew, who ended their journeys together like they had started – side by side. As "PPG" stood up front as the final contestants, it was beautiful to not only witness their friendship surviving to the end of the show, but also to see two dark-skinned Black women beside loving partners. Serena Page and JaNa Craig got their men, and they got each other. We rarely get to see Black women have happy endings on TV and Love Island USA Season 6 gave us a real one. The friends’ genuine admiration and respect for one another disrupted the competitive spirit typical of reality dating shows when thousands of dollars are on the line. Although Page and Beckham emerged as victors (and we love them, Team Korena forever!), "PPG" are the real winners. Forget the money or the men, sisterhood is priceless. 

