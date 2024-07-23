How Love Island USA Went From Horny Hookups To A Story Of Sisterhood

It was beautiful to not only witness their friendship surviving to the end of the show, but also to see two dark-skinned Black women beside loving partners. Serena Page and JaNa Craig got their men, and they got each other.
farewell to the beautiful, JaNa. she was a bright light who showed us all how to meet conflict w/kindness& grace. she was a big sister, a lover girl,a comedian & matchmaker, all balled into one and I enjoyed every second she graced my screen. #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/Lz111y3Mve— Diamantè (@albcanada) July 22, 2024
We rarely get to see Black women have happy endings on TV and Love Island USA Season 6 gave us a real one.
their sisterhood is the reason why all of them are in the finale and it's genuinely been so beautiful to see their friendship blossom— michael 🤍 TTPD - NOLA/INDY N3 (@mwahmichael) July 20, 2024
PPG FOR LIFE #loveisandusa pic.twitter.com/OufraLP0OR
and thank you ppg for giving us some of the best reality television in a LONGGG time #LoveIsandUSA pic.twitter.com/V73mb9aMD6— KORENA MY WINNERSSSSSSS (@kslvlrr) July 22, 2024