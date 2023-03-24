Which is why watching Irina and Zack frankly — and brutally — hash out their real feelings for each other after calling off their engagement (“it’s been fucking horrible,” in the words of Zack; for her part, Irina told Zack she was going to leave when she first saw him), was so refreshing. They both understand that the end result of this experience is serious, and are acknowledging and working towards what they both desire and need in someone who they’re going to walk down the aisle with. And often that realization only comes from dating around or seeing other people — which, yes, can be a little messy. As Irina said shortly before she and Zack first saw each other outside of the pods: “I want to be madly crazy in love or nothing at all.” And she didn’t get. “I feel like I had to do what's best for me, and I don't regret anything in that sense,” she tells Refinery29. “And I think that's amazing that everyone kind of did what was best for themselves and didn't pressure or push themselves to do something that wasn't right for them, even if it was a little rocky or turned out bad. Everything happens for a reason.”