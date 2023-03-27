Despite what shows like LIB may profess, physical attraction is still a very important thing for many people. Who among us hasn’t gone on a Hinge date with someone who is seemingly perfect for you on paper, and you have great, deep emotional conversations with, only to meet in person or share a kiss and have that sizzle turn into a complete fizzle? You can practically see the connection peter out within moments of Irina and Zack meeting in person — and that’s totally okay. Outside of physical connection, other factors come into play, too, like how they get along with your friends, how they react when there’s conflict, whether or not their lifestyle is the same as yours, or whether or not they shave their arms and legs (a Zack tendency that irked Irina). And these should be factored in alongside emotional compatibility and connection. “A lot of us had similar conflicts that not everybody here did where we're dating multiple people at the same time and we're trying to figure out who they are without ever interacting with them in the real world,” Zack tells Refinery29. “And that's kind of a challenging thing to do. Because anybody can get behind a wall and say they’re someone, it's only once the wall is lifted and you live with them in the real world that you find out who they are.”