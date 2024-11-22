The Best TV Shows & Movies To Watch In November

Season 2 jumps ahead two years, and while the Garvey sisters are trying to leave their past behind, it isn’t long before old secrets threaten to re-emerge. It’s easy to see that Horgan and company are in their element with this show, which is why it’s so easy and pleasurable to watch. Come for the genuine laughs and clever-but-not-convoluted mystery, stay for the dynamic characters (Grace’s husband, who we see through flashbacks, is arguably the most hateable TV character in recent memory) and the authentic relationship between the sisters. They may not always like each other, but, at the end of the day, they’ll do anything to help one another — something that many people with siblings will recognise within themselves, too.