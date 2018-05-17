After Sexism, #MeToo, & Protests, What's Next For Women At The Cannes Film Festival?

"It was quite disturbing, to be honest,” Chastain said. “For the most part, I was surprised with the representation of female characters on screen in these films.” She continued, noting the women in her life who have nothing in common with these fictional depictions — which are inherently linked to the lack of females in charge of movies in Hollywood and abroad. "The women that I recognise in my day-to-day life — ones that are proactive, have their own agencies, don’t just react to the men around them — they have their own point of view."