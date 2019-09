In the past, Stewart hasn’t been shy about the fact that she strongly disagrees with Cannes’ rigid style requirements. Last April, she told The Hollywood Reporter , “There’s definitely a distinct dress code. People get very upset at you if you don’t wear heels or whatever.” Except the festival has done more than “get upset:” In 2015, several women were turned away for wearing flats to the premiere of Carol. Stewart wasn’t the only actress to call out “flatgate,” as it was then referred, either: Emily Blunt openly criticized the rule, while Julia Roberts chose to go barefoot at the 2016 festival as a subtle act of rebellion.