"Well, there’s issues related to toxic masculinity, which makes it very difficult for women to thrive and create careers. There’s layers and layers of sexism in Hollywood. I think what we need to do, really, is don’t ask for permission, and you also need to understand that how Hollywood has been set up is to deny that the stories of women and people of color are integral to the story of our culture. So, what is happening now is that women and people of color are fighting, pecking into this layer that exists over our whole culture, and pulling it back. The way the world looks like now, the way stories are told, the people who are telling them, the way everything operates is not good, is not right, is not relevant, is not who we are. There’s a fundamental shift in how women’s stories are embraced in the culture as stories that can drive the narrative."