Is Nick Young From Crazy Rich Asians A Bad Boyfriend? An Investigation

The same goes for the family party at his grandmother's place on their second night in town. Nick's grandmother, the Young family matriarch, occupies a majestic mansion on a hidden compound — there is no such thing as an intimate gathering there. Nick knows this, and knows that not only will there be a dress code, but that every thread covering Rachel's body will be picked apart and analysed by the glitterati in attendance. They'll talk about her hair, her pores, her toes, anything that might stand out as unworthy of being in the presence of the great Nick Young. But rather than prepare her for this scenario, and gift her a day of pampering and couture shopping to get ready for it, he leaves her to hang out with Colin, promising to meet her there. If it weren't for Peik Lin (Awkwafina), Rachel's college friend and native Singaporean who knows just what she's in for, Rachel would have shown up completely unprepared, and in a cute vintage red dress rather the gorgeous Missoni gown that wows the crowd.