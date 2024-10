Lady Gaga’s Costumes In Joker: Folie À Deux Reference CBGB, Amy Winehouse &…Lady Gaga

In Joker: Folie à Deux, the titular alter ego of failed comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) and the enigmatic Lee Quinzel ( Lady Gaga ) develop a dangerous bond as inmates in the notorious Arkham State Hospital, a bond they express through elaborate song and dance numbers. (“Folie à deux” refers to a medical term for a shared psychosis.) But are these fantastical, often foreboding musical sequences just in Arthur’s head, or somehow a deeper connection between the two? That's up to audiences to decide. Behind the scenes, though, dance parties regularly went down in Gaga’s costume, hair and makeup trailer, which even had a nickname.