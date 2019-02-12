It’s hard to pinpoint why we all fell in love with two dysfunctional adults who accidentally started a family. Perhaps it’s because they made us feel better about our own mistakes – we might text our ex every Friday night after too many post-work drinks, but we’ve never been impregnated by an American man we don’t know and may not even like, beginning a relationship that Sharon described as "like a heart attack or seizure or something". We might accidentally call our new boss "mum" but we’ve never loaned our brother-in-law thousands of pounds only for him to invest it in dodgy overseas real estate. We might have been horrendously late for work and blamed it on public transport when in fact we were in bed scrolling through Instagram, but we’ve never accused a colleague of sexual harassment because he left a wet patch on our desk – only for it to transpire that the roof was leaking. Or have we? The brilliance of Catastrophe was that we could channel our embarrassment, blunders and our darkest opinions through a medium that wasn’t only validated, but loved. It made us realise that really, we’re all Sharon and Rob, just doing our best with the catastrophe that is life.