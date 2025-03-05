The Best TV Shows & Movies To Watch In March

In a time when I, like so many others, are craving originality in moviemaking, Mickey 17 feels fresh. The film follows Mickey (Pattinson), who leaves behind a declining Earth and signs up to become a clone on a space voyage for the sake of scientific research and exploration. But of course, something goes awry. I’ll leave it at that because if you’re a fan of Bong’s films, you know that there are going to be fun twists and turns to come, and I’d say Mickey 17 falls more in line with Bong’s Snowpiercer than his Oscar-winning film Parasite with its balance of campy characters and fun space thrill. In being a clone, Pattinson flexes his acting chops and proves why he’s worthy of the “last movie star” title. Joining Pattinson is a strong cast of Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, and Toni Collette. Mickey 17 does veer on the longer end, but I honestly didn’t mind just because I’m now fully bought into the Rob-naissance.