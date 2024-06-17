Cressida Is Bridgerton’s First Tragic Character. But Jessica Madsen Still Has Hope

Working with Claudia was the greatest gift of all time. I adore her with all my heart. She is generous. She’s so open and present, and she gives 100% no matter where the camera is, whether iWorking with Claudia was the greatest gift of all time. I adore her with all my heart. She is generous. She’s so open and present, and she gives 100% no matter where the camera is, whether it’s on her or on you. And we have such a wonderful relationship outside of the show. I feel so happy watching it, and feeling like our connection is also their connection — our chemistry is their chemistry.

t’s on her or on you. And we have such a wonderful relationship outside of the show. I feel so happy watching it, and feeling like our connection is also their connection — our chemistry is their chemistry.